Janet Marie Bischoff Grolmes
1940 - 2020
Born October 13, 1940, died November 2, 2020.

Daughter of Viola and Leslie Bischoff. Lifelong companion of Michael A. Grolmes. Mother of Michael A. Grolmes Jr., Joseph L. Grolmes (Anita), James M. Grolmes (Chris), Jennifer L. McCluskey (John), and Jeanne Marie Craig (Jeff). Loving Grandmother to Lindsey, Matthew, Natalie, Johanna, Emma, Anthony, Pilar, Sean, and Jakob. Good friend to all. A magnificent lady.

A celebration of her life for friends and family will be arranged at a later date as conditions permit. Shannon Funeral Home is in Charge of Arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association: 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
