Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Viator Catholic Church
4170 W. Addison
Chicago, IL
View Map

Janet Renee Kimsey

Janet Renee Kimsey Obituary
(nee Graichen), age 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janet was the loving wife of James for 30 years; loving mother of Hugh Patrick and Samuel James; loving and wonderful sister and aunt. She was a dedicated intensive care nurse and friend to many at Swedish Covenant Hospital. Visitation will be held at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60618 on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Additional parking can be found across Irving Park Rd at A Meeting Place of the Church. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Viator Catholic Church 4170 W. Addison, Chicago, IL 60641 on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the in honor of Janet Kimsey. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
