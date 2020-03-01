|
(nee Graichen), age 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janet was the loving wife of James for 30 years; loving mother of Hugh Patrick and Samuel James; loving and wonderful sister and aunt. She was a dedicated intensive care nurse and friend to many at Swedish Covenant Hospital. Visitation will be held at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60618 on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Additional parking can be found across Irving Park Rd at A Meeting Place of the Church. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Viator Catholic Church 4170 W. Addison, Chicago, IL 60641 on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the in honor of Janet Kimsey. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020