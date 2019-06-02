|
Janet was born on June 2, 1950 and passed away on December 5, 2018. She was a long-time Chicagoan who loved the city's art fairs and summer festivals. Janet looked forward to the holidays when she would create spectacular widow displays and prepare delicious dinners sending everyone home with plenty of leftovers. She enjoyed flower gardening, board games and traveling. Janet worked in IT and especially liked helping customers learn new software systems. When her parents became ill, Janet was there to care for them. Janet is survived by her life partner, Charlie, and two brothers, Bob and Tom. Janet is dearly missed and today her birthday is being celebrated by family and friends.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019