Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pascal Catholic Church
Chicago, IL
Janet Rykal Obituary
Janet Rykal, 79, passed away March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank for 62 wonderful years. Loving mother of Kim (John) Rohskothen, Karen (Chris) Daughtery, Jeff (Joan) Rykal. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Loretta Hayes. Fond grandmother of Jason, Megan, Justin, Jacob, Jessica, Juliana, Adam, Madeleine. Dear sister of Judy (the late Irby) Schumer, Joan (Jim) Hornsberger. Fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin Saturday at 10:30 at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Pascal Catholic Church, Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Committal service to follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
