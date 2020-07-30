1/1
Janet Sarsha
Janet Kay Sarsha (née Schooley), 81, of Grayslake, IL, formerly of Waukegan, IL, peacefully passed away at home with her family by her side on July 24, 2020.

She graduated from Waukegan Township HS in 1956 and completed her degree in art and design at Bradley University in 1960. She worked as a graphic artist in Chicago, until she later became a homemaker.

On June 24, 1961 she married her high school sweetheart, the late Eddie Sarsha, at Immaculate Conception Church in Waukegan. While her husband was a Captain in the US Army Dental Corps, they lived in Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, CO for two years before making Waukegan, IL their longtime home.

Janet was a talented photographer and painter who especially enjoyed capturing natural landscapes and lighthouses. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe. Janet supported Waukegan arts and culture, notably The Genesee Theatre and Ray Bradbury Park. She especially enjoyed cheering her grandchildren on at their sporting events.

She was an amazing, wonderful, giving, caring mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Her lifelong friendships are a testament to her devotion and dedication to others. Her grandchildren adored her and loved spending time with Grandma Janet.

She is survived by her three children, Mark Sarsha (Stephanie), David Sarsha (Kathryn), Laura Van Lyssel (Scott); seven grandchildren, Owen, Arden, Amanda, Evan, Nathan, Benjamin, and Charlie; sisters-in-law, Georgia Schooley and Sandra Petroshius (née Sarsha).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward F. Sarsha (2010); parents, Edry and Marie (née Justen) Schooley; and brother, Jay Schooley.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, from 4PM – 8PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL, 60031.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 31 at 10AM at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd, Gurnee. Interment follows Mass at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Sierra Club Memorials, 2101 Webster St, Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612.


Published in PL-Lake on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
Laura -- I am so sorry to learn of your mom's passing. Always enjoyed seeing her latest artwork in your dad's offices as she was so talented. May your memories give you comfort in the days and weeks ahead.

Renee Groblewski Zahery
Friend
July 29, 2020
I'm so sorry. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Rosanna Alulema
Friend
July 28, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with Janet's family ♥
Beverly and Michael
Michael Ujcich
Family
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Janet was a loving and very caring person. We considered it an honor knowing her and sharing stories over the years. She will be greatly missed. With our deepest sympathy. Charles and Joan Grom.
Joan and Charles Grom
Friend
July 28, 2020
Just wanted to express my deepest sympathies to the family, I had looked forward to seeing Janet on my visit home this October. May she rest in peace. Sincerely Jo Ann Cepon
Jo Ann Cepon
Friend
July 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about Janet, she was such a lovely woman and we always enjoyed being around her and Dr. Sarsha. My condolences to the entire family. She will be missed dearly. I know now she is reunited with Eddie. Love Jeanine Cepon-Geier
Jeanine Cepon-Geier
Friend
July 28, 2020
July 27, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time (Psalms 46: 1)
