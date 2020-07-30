Janet Sarsha

Janet Kay Sarsha (née Schooley), 81, of Grayslake, IL, formerly of Waukegan, IL, peacefully passed away at home with her family by her side on July 24, 2020.
She graduated from Waukegan Township HS in 1956 and completed her degree in art and design at Bradley University in 1960. She worked as a graphic artist in Chicago, until she later became a homemaker.
On June 24, 1961 she married her high school sweetheart, the late Eddie Sarsha, at Immaculate Conception Church in Waukegan. While her husband was a Captain in the US Army Dental Corps, they lived in Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, CO for two years before making Waukegan, IL their longtime home.
Janet was a talented photographer and painter who especially enjoyed capturing natural landscapes and lighthouses. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe. Janet supported Waukegan arts and culture, notably The Genesee Theatre and Ray Bradbury Park. She especially enjoyed cheering her grandchildren on at their sporting events.
She was an amazing, wonderful, giving, caring mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Her lifelong friendships are a testament to her devotion and dedication to others. Her grandchildren adored her and loved spending time with Grandma Janet.
She is survived by her three children, Mark Sarsha (Stephanie), David Sarsha (Kathryn), Laura Van Lyssel (Scott); seven grandchildren, Owen, Arden, Amanda, Evan, Nathan, Benjamin, and Charlie; sisters-in-law, Georgia Schooley and Sandra Petroshius (née Sarsha).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward F. Sarsha (2010); parents, Edry and Marie (née Justen) Schooley; and brother, Jay Schooley.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, from 4PM – 8PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL, 60031.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 31 at 10AM at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd, Gurnee. Interment follows Mass at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Sierra Club Memorials, 2101 Webster St, Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612.