Janet Louise Seitz Jashinski, 82, passed away on March 30, 2020, in Williamsburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger Seitz, her second husband, Victor Jashinski, her son, Stephen Seitz, and her fiancé, Ralph Baumann.
Janet earned her Bachelor's in Business from the University of Idaho and was an alum of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She enjoyed membership with several different clubs and organizations, including the Camelot Guild of the Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts in Costa Mesa, CA; Visionaries of the Orange County Museum of Art; the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, CA; and the Women's Architectural League of Chicago, IL.
Janet cultivated meaningful relationships, and her family and friends saw her as devoted, thoughtful, loyal, and loving, with a deep adventurous spirit. As her first husband served in the Navy and her second husband served in the Air Force, Janet developed a love of travel. She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed the theater.
She will be missed by her daughter, Rochelle Seitz (Rom Lipcius); grandchildren, Luc Lipcius, Andre Lipcius, Alexandra Seitz-Winstin, Samantha Seitz-Winstin, Kyra Seitz-Winstin and Lucille Seitz; brother, Marvin Novak (Shirley Novak); and all her friends and relatives in the Seitz, Lipcius, and Novak families.
Services will take place later this summer at Resurrection Cemetery in Saint Louis, MO, where she will be interred alongside her husband and son. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020