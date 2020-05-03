Janet Stenmark nee Lawrenz, age 74, of Niles, IL. Janet was born to Elmer and Kathryn Lawrenz nee Shanahan on January 20, 1946 in Chicago, IL. Janet grew up in the North Park neighborhood, graduating from North Park Academy in 1964. Loving mother of Scott (Teresa) Stenmark and Paul (Amy) Stenmark. Proud grandmother of Taylor, Kiersten, Carter Stenmark; Emma and Cal Stenmark. Dear sister of Judith Schaefer nee Lawrenz and aunt of Kathleen Meisinger nee Schaefer. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: North Park University, Office of Development, Box 6, 3225 W Foster Avenue, Chicago IL 60625-4895 or Covenant Home of Chicago, 2720 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.