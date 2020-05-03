Janet Stenmark
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Stenmark nee Lawrenz, age 74, of Niles, IL. Janet was born to Elmer and Kathryn Lawrenz nee Shanahan on January 20, 1946 in Chicago, IL. Janet grew up in the North Park neighborhood, graduating from North Park Academy in 1964. Loving mother of Scott (Teresa) Stenmark and Paul (Amy) Stenmark. Proud grandmother of Taylor, Kiersten, Carter Stenmark; Emma and Cal Stenmark. Dear sister of Judith Schaefer nee Lawrenz and aunt of Kathleen Meisinger nee Schaefer. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: North Park University, Office of Development, Box 6, 3225 W Foster Avenue, Chicago IL 60625-4895 or Covenant Home of Chicago, 2720 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved