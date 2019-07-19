|
LAND, Janet Sylvia - In her 76th year, died on July 16, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. She was the dear sister of Dr. Vita J. Land (Dr. Harold Zarkowsky) of Chicago, Illinois, and of Ronald Land of Pugwash, Nova Scotia, the aunt of David L Zarkowsky of Rochester NY and of Sarah J Dillas of Riverwoods, Illinois, and the great-aunt of 6. A graveside service will be held at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street, North York, Ontario M2R 1Y6 on Friday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario M5P 3K3 www.beth-tzedec.org Arrangements by Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, Toronto, www.benjamins.ca
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019