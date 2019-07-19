Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet LAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Sylvia LAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Sylvia LAND Obituary
LAND, Janet Sylvia - In her 76th year, died on July 16, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. She was the dear sister of Dr. Vita J. Land (Dr. Harold Zarkowsky) of Chicago, Illinois, and of Ronald Land of Pugwash, Nova Scotia, the aunt of David L Zarkowsky of Rochester NY and of Sarah J Dillas of Riverwoods, Illinois, and the great-aunt of 6. A graveside service will be held at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street, North York, Ontario M2R 1Y6 on Friday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario M5P 3K3 www.beth-tzedec.org Arrangements by Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, Toronto, www.benjamins.ca
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now