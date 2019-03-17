Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Janet T. Benson

Janet T. Benson Obituary
Janet T. Benson, nee Szafraniec, age 96, beloved wife of the late Raymond Benson; loving mother of Larry Benson, Sandra (Greg) Quiniff, and the late Richard Bensen; dear grandmother of Stephanie and Emily Benson, Melissa (Matt) Kula, Lauren Quiniff, and Aimee (Michael) Briggs; cherished great-grandmother of Sara and Morgan Briggs; fond aunt of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Thursday 9:15 am to St. John Brebeuf Church Mass 10:00 am. Entombment Maryhill Mausoleum. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
