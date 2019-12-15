|
Janet W. Freund, née Wolf, beloved wife of the late Gustav, loving mother of James and the late Erwin and the late Arthur Freund, and devoted long time friend of Martha Jo Mathews (Kansas, Fry family) died December 8, 2019 at age 105 after suffering a debilitating stroke in March of 2006. She is survived by her son, James, and his wife Donna, her grandchildren Joshua (wife Rose, great grandchildren Penelope Peach and Memphis James), Jessica (of Green Bay), Jillian Freund (of Madison, WI), and Andrea Freund (Santa Cruz, CA) and great-grandson Forest Arthur James Boffemmyer and her late daughter-in-law Emily Freund. Contributions can be made to Makom Solel Lakeside or to the . Private interment at Rosehill Cemetery. Memorial service will be held Sunday, January 5 at 10:30AM at Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Light refreshments will be provided. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020