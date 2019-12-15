Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Makom Solel Lakeside
1301 Clavey Road
Highland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Freund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet W. Freund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet W. Freund Obituary
Janet W. Freund, née Wolf, beloved wife of the late Gustav, loving mother of James and the late Erwin and the late Arthur Freund, and devoted long time friend of Martha Jo Mathews (Kansas, Fry family) died December 8, 2019 at age 105 after suffering a debilitating stroke in March of 2006. She is survived by her son, James, and his wife Donna, her grandchildren Joshua (wife Rose, great grandchildren Penelope Peach and Memphis James), Jessica (of Green Bay), Jillian Freund (of Madison, WI), and Andrea Freund (Santa Cruz, CA) and great-grandson Forest Arthur James Boffemmyer and her late daughter-in-law Emily Freund. Contributions can be made to Makom Solel Lakeside or to the . Private interment at Rosehill Cemetery. Memorial service will be held Sunday, January 5 at 10:30AM at Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Light refreshments will be provided. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now