Janet Wolter, M.D., Professor of Medicine at Rush University Medical Center, died on February 4, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois, surrounded by her family. She was 93 years old.
Dr. Wolter earned her BA from Cornell College, and her MD from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. She taught at Rush Medical College, achieving the rank of full professor in 1981. She was a trustee of Rush University and served as president of the medical staff from 1999-2001. Her husband, Carl M. Grip, Jr., pre-deceased her. She leaves behind three stepsons, 7 step-grandchildren, and 8 step-great-grandchildren; a niece, three nephews, and 5 grandnephews and nieces. Her sister-in-law, Marguerite Wolter, also survives her.
A memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. James, Wabash and Huron, Chicago, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Janet Wolter, M.D., Endowed Research and Education Fund at the Rush University Medical Center, 1653 W. Congress Parkway, Chicago, Illinois 60612.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020