Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Grip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Wolter Grip M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Wolter Grip M.D. Obituary
Janet Wolter, M.D., Professor of Medicine at Rush University Medical Center, died on February 4, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois, surrounded by her family. She was 93 years old.

Dr. Wolter earned her BA from Cornell College, and her MD from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. She taught at Rush Medical College, achieving the rank of full professor in 1981. She was a trustee of Rush University and served as president of the medical staff from 1999-2001. Her husband, Carl M. Grip, Jr., pre-deceased her. She leaves behind three stepsons, 7 step-grandchildren, and 8 step-great-grandchildren; a niece, three nephews, and 5 grandnephews and nieces. Her sister-in-law, Marguerite Wolter, also survives her.

A memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. James, Wabash and Huron, Chicago, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to support the Janet Wolter Endowed Research and Education Fund at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/JWolter. https://www.chicagolandcremationoptions.com/obituary/Janet-Wolter-Grip/Chicago-Illinois/1867729
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -