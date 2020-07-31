Janette M. Bilow, age 86 of South Holland, IL, New Lenox, IL and Surprise, AZ passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on March 23, 1934 in Chicago. Cherished wife of the late Robert A. Bilow; loving mother of Robert J. (Sheila) Bilow, James (Nancy) Bilow, Ken (Cathy) Bilow, and Julie (Gary) Cooper; cherished grandma of Robert N. Bilow, Daniel Bilow, Diana Smith and Krista Bilow; John Bilow, Kevin Bilow, and Brian Bilow; Marc and John Olena; Caitlyn Bilow, Leslie Hensley, Lee Ann Bachman, and Chet Walker; Kylie, Mackenzie, Brody, Brynn and Lindsey Cooper; adored great-grandma of 15. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
would be greatly appreciated. Visitation will be Monday, August 3, 9:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00 AM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 (Corners of Rt. 30 & Rt. 59). Interment will be at Oakland Memory Lanes, Dolton, IL. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com