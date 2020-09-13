1/
Janette Talsma
Janette Talsma, née Hill, age 100, longtime resident of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. Loving wife of 51 years to the late Kenneth I. Talsma; Beloved mother to Nancy Bishop, Charlene (Gerald) Doyle, and Kenneth S. (Susan) Talsma; Cherished grandmother to Dawn (Ed), Keith (Jenn), Kathleen, Laura, and Wendi; Great-grandmother to Edgar, Sydney, Travis (fiancée Hailey), and Kevin; Dear aunt and great aunt to many. Janette was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Charlotte Hill; along with her three siblings, Marshall Hill, Virginia Woell, and Frederick Hill. Visitation for Janette is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, where a Funeral Service will follow. Interment to take place at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Memorial donations in Janette's name, may be made to the Pilgrim Faith United Church of Christ, 9411 S. 51st St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
