Janice A. Bloomfield, nee Kaufman, age 82, loving wife of the late Leonard A. Bloomfield. Cherished mother of Geoffrey (Linda Alexander) Bloomfield and Neal (Tracie) Bloomfield. Adored grandmother of Andrew and Hunter Bloomfield, and Jeremy, Jakob and Mariah Bloomfield. Dear sister of Leila (the late Kenneth) Weiss. Loving aunt to Gladys (Mitch) Greenberg, Haskel (Stacy) Weiss, Adam Weiss and Rachel (Mark) Shanberg. Private service will be held Tuesday. Janice had a love of shopping and was passionate about women being empowered in their careers. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Dress for Success Worldwide www.dressforsucces.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
.