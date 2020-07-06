1/1
Janice A. Bloomfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice A. Bloomfield, nee Kaufman, age 82, loving wife of the late Leonard A. Bloomfield. Cherished mother of Geoffrey (Linda Alexander) Bloomfield and Neal (Tracie) Bloomfield. Adored grandmother of Andrew and Hunter Bloomfield, and Jeremy, Jakob and Mariah Bloomfield. Dear sister of Leila (the late Kenneth) Weiss. Loving aunt to Gladys (Mitch) Greenberg, Haskel (Stacy) Weiss, Adam Weiss and Rachel (Mark) Shanberg. Private service will be held Tuesday. Janice had a love of shopping and was passionate about women being empowered in their careers. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Dress for Success Worldwide www.dressforsucces.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved