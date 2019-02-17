Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Janice Anderson, 79, died as she always lived, independent and on her own terms. Born In Chicago to Sam and Ruth Gordon, a tailor and a homemaker, the young and bright girl who thought she should have gone to college was instead steered to secretarial school, a choice then thought more suitable to women. She raised two sons from her first marriage to Milton (Mickey) Arden. When her husband left, she still made sure her sons had what they needed as she juggled full time work and motherhood long before this became socially acceptable. In 1978, she married William Anderson. Later in life, she encountered her beloved companion of 17 years, Dellbert Schreiber, who predeceased her. A resident of Johnsburg at the time of her death, Janice was the sister of Bruce Gordon and the late Stuart Gordon, and will be dearly missed by her sons, Matthew (and wife Diane Alfille, grandchildren Rebecca and Aaron), and Thomas (and ex-wife Mary and grandchildren Gianna and Cyprus) and her many friends. Chapel services Monday, February 18, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
