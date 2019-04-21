|
Janice Anderson, of River Forest; beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of James (Victoria), Matthew (Chelsea), and John Anderson; cherished grandmother of John, Gavin, William, and Julia; fond sister of Penny (August) Vogeli and Ralph (Patricia) Stateman; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 22nd, 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown, & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Visitation Tuesday, April 23rd, 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Private. Memorials to are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019