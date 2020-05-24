Janice Anesi (nee Hitchcock), age 69 of Carol Stream, devoted mother of Jason (Lorraine) Anesi and Danielle (Robert) Swartz; loving grandmother of Jovanina "Jo" ; dear sister of James (Susan) Hitchcock and Jerry (Vickie) Hitchcock; cherished daughter of the late Jim and Jean Hitchcock and dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. All services are private. Please visit www.salernofuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook for Janice. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 630-889-1700.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.