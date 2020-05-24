Janice (Hitchcock) Anesi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Anesi (nee Hitchcock), age 69 of Carol Stream, devoted mother of Jason (Lorraine) Anesi and Danielle (Robert) Swartz; loving grandmother of Jovanina "Jo" ; dear sister of James (Susan) Hitchcock and Jerry (Vickie) Hitchcock; cherished daughter of the late Jim and Jean Hitchcock and dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. All services are private. Please visit www.salernofuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook for Janice. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 630-889-1700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy on your loss
Bob Laramie
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved