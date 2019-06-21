Home

St Luke's Lutheran Church
205 N Prospect Ave
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
205 N. Prospect
Park Ridge, IL
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
205 N. Prospect
Park Ridge, IL
Janice Ann Berg


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Ann Berg Obituary
Janice Berg of Park Ridge, Illinois, born on December 26, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Stella Novak (Soja) and the late Casimir Novak, passed away at age 67 on June 13, 2019 in Chicago. Janice was married to John Berg. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Novak and Robert Novak. Janice is survived by her son, Scott Berg; daughters, Brenda Wright (Preston) and Christine Garcea (Thomas Jr); brother, Donald Novak; sisters, Joan Oko and Dorothy Novak; and grandchildren; Jameson, Killian, Murphy, Lucille, and Thomas III. She loved cooking, gardening, and crafting. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Memorial visitation from 2:00-3:30pm followed by a service on Sunday, June 30 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N. Prospect, Park Ridge, Illinois, 60068.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 21 to June 23, 2019
