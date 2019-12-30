|
Janice Glueckert nee Bravieri, 71 of Des Plaines, beloved wife of William C.; loving mother of Laura Beason and stepmother of Daniel (Sherry), and Michael (Darla) Glueckert; loved grandmother of seven, great grandmother of one; dearest sister of Richard (Late Margaret) Bravieri. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Prayers 9:00 am Friday from the funeral home to St. Zachary Catholic Church, 567 W. Algonquin, Des Plaines, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment All Saints. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 30, 2019