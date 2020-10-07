1/
Janice Ann Rice
1951 - 2020
Janice A. Rice, 68, of Crestwood, Illinois, passed away July 26, 2020, at her winter home in Florida.

Born December 18, 1951, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, she was raised in Chicago's Mt. Greenwood neighborhood. Jan was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur P. Rice and Marguerite L. Rice (nee Enright). Loving sister of the late Therese M. Atwood. Survived by her sister Frances L. Puoci (Pasquale A.) and brother-in-law Jeffrey B. Atwood of The Villages, Florida. Fond Aunt to Ryan A. (Alison Cravey) Atwood of Mt. Dora, Florida and Juliann T. Puoci of Chicago, Illinois. Great Aunt to Lillian R. and Elijah Atwood of Mt. Dora, Florida. She leaves behind many lifelong friends.

Jan earned three masters degrees. She was a devoted teacher for Southwest Cook County Cooperative Association for Special Education (SWCCCASE). Serving as treasurer of local 943, IFT from 1978-1995. She was instrumental in the formation of the SWCCCASE IFT council. Jan served on several contract negotiation teams throughout her teaching career.

As a job coach at Palos Hospital for many years, she provided Special Education students their first work experience.

Jan was honored to be selected a recipient of the AFT Living the Legacy Award in 2008.

Memorial Service will be October 10, 2020 at St. Damian Catholic Church, Oak Forest, Illinois at 10:30AM. Private inurnment is planned at St. Mary's cemetery, Evergreen Pk. Illinois.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Damian Catholic Church
