Janice A. "Jan" Ouimette nee Crylen; beloved wife of the late Fred "Skip" Ouimette; cherished daughter of the late Chris and late Josephine "Jay" Crylen; loving mother of Brian (Patti) Goode and Michelle Ekstrom (Dan Gaudynski); stepmother of Tammy (Ray) Tickler; dear sister of the late Wayne and the late Beverly Ann Crylen; proud Grandma "Gramby" of Connor, Ryan and Jack Ekstrom and Gabby and Maddie Goode; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Jan was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and University of Michigan; always happiest on a boat with family and friends with a "Red" Solo cup in hand. Sincere Thank you and appreciation for the care that was given to Jan by Dr. Raza and the 2nd Floor Oncology Dept. RN's and CNA's with Waukesha Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jan can be made to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation www.lombardifoundation.org or Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation www.rizzo44.com. Visitation 3 pm to 8 pm Friday June 26, 2020 at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Saturday June 27th; 9:30 am from Chapel to Most Holy Redeemer Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.