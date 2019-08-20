|
Janice C. Brothers, age 82 of St. Charles, passed away August 17, 2019. She was born to Otto and Carolyn Hill in Duncombe, IA. She graduated from Waldorf University in Forest City IA. She met her husband Robert while working at a local newspaper in Fort Dodge, IA. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, and was active in Stephen Ministries.
She is survived by her four children; Tamara (James) Patterson, Steven (Kathryn) Brothers, Heidi Brothers, Jon Brothers, six grandchildren: Justin Brothers, Megan Patterson, Dylan Brothers, Nicolas Brothers, Emily Patterson, Lindsey Brothers, sisters; Mary Rosheim, Karen (Gary) Carr, brother Douglas (Patty Ann) Hill, and many nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Brothers, two sisters, and two brothers.
Visitation will be 4-8:00 P.M. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 1145 N. 5th Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174. Burial will at Union Cemetery, St. Charles, IL. Contributions may be made The or The St. Simons Island Light House.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019