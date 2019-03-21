Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Janice McGrath
Janice D. McGrath, age 79, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Jeff (Stacey) and Kimberly (Daniel) Sass; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Nicholas, Corey, Madison and great grandmother of Russ; dear sister of Joyce (Keith) Engstrom; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.Funeral Saturday 9 a.m. from Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park to St. Bernardine Church Mass 10a.m. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery, Eternal Light Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 3-8p.m.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawnchicago.com for the McGrath family. (708)-442-8500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
