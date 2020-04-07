Home

More Obituaries for JANICE MUELLER
JANICE DAWN MUELLER

JANICE DAWN MUELLER Obituary
Janice Dawn Mueller, 78, of Plainfield, formerly of Burr Ridge. Beloved wife of Arnold "Arnie." Loving mother of Dina (Michael) Gnat and Lisa (Scott) Reinhart. Devoted grandmother of Bradley Reinhart. Dear sister of the late Robert (Carol) Roegner. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation, Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 11500 German Church Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020
