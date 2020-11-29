1/
Janice Irene BRENT
Janice I. Brent nee Daley, 72, of River Forest, beloved wife for 47 years of David, died at home of complications of Covid-19 on November 24, 2020; loving mother of Patrick (Heather) and the late Casey; adoring Nona of Finn Brent, Joss Brent, Ariana Kantorowski, Ruby Brent and Jamiya Brent; devoted sister of Mark Daley (the late Carol), Michael Daley (Wini) and Robert Daley; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie (nee Spruit) and Robert Daley, and her brothers Bruce Daley and John Daley. Jan was a proud graduate of Mother McAuley High School and the University of Illinois-Chicago. She was a teacher at Keystone Montessori School, River Forest, and gave her students the spirit and substance of a Montessori education with dedication and love. She had a special place in her heart for the Martin/Martinez family and the people of the St. Giles Family Mass Community. Due to current health restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a future date. The family thanks Heartland Hospice Care for their kindness and comfort for Jan in her last days. Donations in Jan's memory should be made to St. Giles Family Mass Community, 1025 N. Columbian Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302 or Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School, 3737 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655. The family was assisted by Gamboney & Son Funeral Directors.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
