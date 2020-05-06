Janice J. Kazmierczak
Janice J. Kazmierczak (nee Jungman) Age 63, of Bridgeview, IL. Beloved wife of Leonard. Loving mother of Leonard III (Melanie), Daniel (Shannon) and James (Beth). Cherished grandmother of Jack, Luke, Ben, Nora and Penelope. Dear sister of Kathy Wilbanks, the late Ben Jungman and the late Tom (Debbie, girlfriend) Jungman. Dear sister in law of Dave (Evelyn) Kazmierczak and Michael (Marie) Kazmierczak. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend of the late Margie Mansell. Visitation Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Hann Funeral Home 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to GiGi's Playhouse, Tinley Park, IL. Donation go to link: https://gigisplayhouse.org/ways-give/ (For those who are unable to attend, the visitation and funeral service will be streaming live on our website at www.Hannfuneralhome.com. Please go to Janice's Obit page and click on the Tribute Wall link and look for the streaming link) For info call 708-496-3344.


Published in Chicago Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
9:00 - 11:00 AM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
MAY
8
Service
11:00 AM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
Funeral services provided by
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 496-3344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss you guys were always together always happy and had a good time
Christina Moran
Friend
May 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I pray that God continue to strengthen your family.
Freddie Sims
Friend
May 5, 2020
Ken very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers with you my friend
Ken Garner
Friend
