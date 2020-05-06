Janice J. Kazmierczak (nee Jungman) Age 63, of Bridgeview, IL. Beloved wife of Leonard. Loving mother of Leonard III (Melanie), Daniel (Shannon) and James (Beth). Cherished grandmother of Jack, Luke, Ben, Nora and Penelope. Dear sister of Kathy Wilbanks, the late Ben Jungman and the late Tom (Debbie, girlfriend) Jungman. Dear sister in law of Dave (Evelyn) Kazmierczak and Michael (Marie) Kazmierczak. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend of the late Margie Mansell. Visitation Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Hann Funeral Home 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to GiGi's Playhouse, Tinley Park, IL. Donation go to link: https://gigisplayhouse.org/ways-give/ (For those who are unable to attend, the visitation and funeral service will be streaming live on our website at www.Hannfuneralhome.com. Please go to Janice's Obit page and click on the Tribute Wall link and look for the streaming link) For info call 708-496-3344.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.