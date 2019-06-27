|
Janice K. Sanzi nee: Ruppert; Beloved wife of the late Nunzio; Devoted mother of Thomas J. (Danielle) and Lisa (Tim) Esau; Dear sister of the late Carol Ruppert; Dear grandmother of Camille Sanzi, Heather and Matthew Esau; Dear aunt of many. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd) Chapel Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019