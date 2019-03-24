|
Janice L. Rockey nee McElroy. Beloved wife of the late Thomas N. Rockey. Loving mother of Lynn (Alfred) Molenhouse, Karen (Michael) Mazurek & Steven (Beth) Rockey. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Michelle, Kelly, Kevin, Kendall, Kara, Matthew, Mary & Emily. Dear sister of Robert (Geraldine) McElroy & Willard (Marcy) McElroy. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Lying in State Monday at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 10400 S. Kostner Ave. in Oak Lawn from 9:00 am with a Service at 10:00 am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019