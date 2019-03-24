Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
10400 S. Kostner Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
10400 S. Kostner Ave. i
Oak Lawn , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Rockey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice L. Rockey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice L. Rockey Obituary
Janice L. Rockey nee McElroy. Beloved wife of the late Thomas N. Rockey. Loving mother of Lynn (Alfred) Molenhouse, Karen (Michael) Mazurek & Steven (Beth) Rockey. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Michelle, Kelly, Kevin, Kendall, Kara, Matthew, Mary & Emily. Dear sister of Robert (Geraldine) McElroy & Willard (Marcy) McElroy. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Lying in State Monday at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 10400 S. Kostner Ave. in Oak Lawn from 9:00 am with a Service at 10:00 am. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now