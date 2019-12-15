Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 S. Jefferson St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Dreyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice M. Dreyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice M. Dreyer Obituary
Janice M. Dreyer (nee Miceli) - Of Lockport, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Age 73 years.

Survived by her daughter Darcy Burns and her son Bill (Stefanie) Dreyer. Four grandchildren Tyler Burns, Brooke Burns, Samantha Dreyer and Trever Burns. Her brother Neil Cacciottolo and her companion of 18 years Joseph Sherfy.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St. Lockport, Tuesday, December 17 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Joliet. For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -