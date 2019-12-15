|
|
Janice M. Dreyer (nee Miceli) - Of Lockport, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Age 73 years.
Survived by her daughter Darcy Burns and her son Bill (Stefanie) Dreyer. Four grandchildren Tyler Burns, Brooke Burns, Samantha Dreyer and Trever Burns. Her brother Neil Cacciottolo and her companion of 18 years Joseph Sherfy.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St. Lockport, Tuesday, December 17 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Joliet. For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019