Janice Lane
Janice M. Lane, nee Jankovsky, of Downers Grove, age 77. Beloved wife of the late John M.; loving mother of John E. (Carol) Walters, Steven D. Walters and Michael J. (Debbie) Lane; proud grandmother of Emily and John Lane; cherished godmother of Brooke (Brad) Zych and Ryder; dear sister of the late Robert (late Therese) Smrstik. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Lying-in-State Friday at St. Eulalia Church, 1845 S. 9th St., Maywood from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org) or TLC Animal Shelter, Homer Glen (www.tlcanimalshelter.org) appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
