Janice Martin, age 95, of Schaumburg, Illinois, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. A Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Janice is survived by her sons, Charles H. Martin Jr. of Berwyn, IL, Louis (Jane) of Hinckley, IL, Jeff (Tami) of Lisle, IL; daughters, Karen Nichols of San Antonio, TX, Cheryl (Ron) Wills of McHenry, IL and Lisa Hoffmann of Rolling Meadows, IL; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Walter and Carl Leege; her sisters, Arlene Homeier and Alice Schroeder and son-in-law, Ron Nichols.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.
