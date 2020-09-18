1/1
Janice Martin
Janice Martin, age 95, of Schaumburg, Illinois, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. A Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Janice is survived by her sons, Charles H. Martin Jr. of Berwyn, IL, Louis (Jane) of Hinckley, IL, Jeff (Tami) of Lisle, IL; daughters, Karen Nichols of San Antonio, TX, Cheryl (Ron) Wills of McHenry, IL and Lisa Hoffmann of Rolling Meadows, IL; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Walter and Carl Leege; her sisters, Arlene Homeier and Alice Schroeder and son-in-law, Ron Nichols.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com. 608-253-7884


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Picha Funeral Home
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
(608) 253-7884
