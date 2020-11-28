1/1
Janice Mary Hinsdale
1923 - 2020
Janice Mary Hinsdale, age 97, of Monroe, MI, formerly of Westchester, IL, entered Eternal Life on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born September 8, 1923 in Chicago, IL, she was predeceased by her parents James J. and Anna Frances (Donahue) Gorman, her beloved husband Benjamin W. Hinsdale, her dear sisters, Jaqueline Gorman, June (John) Gibson, and Jeannine (John) Malecki, her precious daughter, Margaret M. (Alan) Pometta and her faithful son, Thomas (Carolyn) Hinsdale. Janice is survived by her children, Sr. Mary Ann Hinsdale, IHM, James (Elizabeth) Hinsdale MD, William (Norma) Hinsdale, Timothy Hinsdale, Joan B. Hinsdale, Therese (Lee) Block, Michael (Moira) Hinsdale, Matthew (Nancy) Hinsdale, and John (Margaret) Hinsdale; her sister, Judith Brown; 26 cherished grandchildren, 14 delightful great-grandchildren; 18 loyal nieces and nephews, many devoted cousins, and countless faithful friends.

A funeral Mass will be held December 4, 2020 at 10:00AM at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 West Elm Ave. Monroe, MI 48162. Attendance is limited due to COVID restrictions, but the funeral will be live-streamed. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at her parish, Mary, Mother of Divine Grace (formerly known as "Divine Infant"). Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse
