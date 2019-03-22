Home

Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Janice Noble Obituary
Janice M. Noble, 80 of Addison. Beloved wife of the late James E. Noble. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Beth) Weber and Janet (Phil) Wojcik. Cherished grandmother of Grace Weber and John Wojcik. Dear sister of Jolynn (Robert) Huels. Funeral Service Saturday, April 6, 10:15 AM from Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53) to St. Philip the Apostle Church for Mass at 11 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Visitation 2-8 PM Friday, April 5. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019
