Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Janice Bischoff
Janice O. Bischoff Obituary
Janice O. Bischoff (nee Young) 79, loving wife of the late William, dear sister of George (the late Carole) Young, Glenn (Christine) Young, Colette (Ted) Bodjanac, the late Marvin "Butch" (Maryann) Young, the late Delores (Joe) Crisara, the late Marlene (the late Mike) Powers, the late Shirley (the late Oscar) Douglas, loving aunt of several. Visitation 10-11 AM Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hawthorn Woods, IL. Service at 11 AM. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to Lutheran Church Charities, Comfort Dog Ministry 3020 Milwaukee Ave. Northbrook, IL 60002. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
