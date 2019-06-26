Home

The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Janice O. (DuSell) Stumpenhorst, 82, of Aurora, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 9, 1937 in Aurora, IL.

Janice was a devoted member of St. Joseph Church and a lifelong resident of Aurora. She was employed for many years as a bookkeeper by United Express Systems. She was a member of The Phoenix Club and was an Aurora Police Department volunteer. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family.

She is survived by her two sons, James (Denise) Stumpenhorst, Joel (Denise) Stumpenhorst; five grandchildren, Eric (Amber) Stumpenhorst, Megan (Brandon) Wolf, Kari Stumpenhorst, Brittany (Rene) Corral, Lauren Stumpenhorst; five grandchildren, Wesley and Bryce Stumpenhorst; Elise Wolf, Gabriella Corral and another baby Corral on the way; two brothers, Eugene DuSell, Frederick (Mary) DuSell; a sister-in-law, Betty Stumpenhorst; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James M. Stumpenhorst; her parents; Francis and Olympia (Rippa) DuSell; a sister, Sandra Howarth; two sisters-in-law, Sandy DuSell, Yvonne Rieckert; three brothers-in-law, Richard Howarth, Robert Stumpenhorst, Gene Rieckert.

Janice's family wishes to thank the nurses and staffs of Devine Hospice and Rush Copley Medical Center for the loving care she received.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Joseph Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Jerome Leake will officiate with interment at Marywood Cemetery.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Janice's family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janice's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. George Byzantine Catholic Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 26 to June 27, 2019
