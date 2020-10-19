1/2
Janice Roselyn Epstein
Janice Roselyn Epstein, nee Karshen, age 85, of Buffalo Grove, formerly of Morton Grove; beloved wife for 55 years of the late Daniel Epstein; loving mother of Bob Epstein, Stuart (Liz) Epstein, and Jodi (Brett) Parker; adored grandmother of Bekah Epstein, Josh (Karen) Epstein, Alison (Jim) Hodges, Lauren (Ben) Baum, Zachary Epstein, Nikki, Brad, Michael and Sarah Rhum; proud great grandmother of Erika and Ryan; devoted daughter of the late Robert and the late Adell Karshen; treasured aunt and friend of many. Janice will be deeply missed by her family. You never went hungry around Janice, she loved feeding her family and friends. She will be remembered for being the most loyal, caring, and considerate person. She truly had a "heart of gold." The graveside service and shiva will be private. The livestreamed will be Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Janice's photo and scroll down to Service Details to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org or Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
03:00 PM
www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
