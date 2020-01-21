|
Janice Russ, nee Young, 82, of Glenview, passed away January 18, 2020. Beloved wife for 56 years of the late James C. Russ; generous loving mother of Kathy (Don) Biondi, Nancy (Carlos) Mier and Leslie Russ (Patrick Sewall); proud grandmother of Katie, Karly, Elizabeth, Olivia, Eloise, and Amelia; cherished great grandmother of Bryce, Nina, Vera, Ivy, Lucy and Cody. Mrs. Russ owned and operated Orthotic Prosthetic Laboratories Inc. for 29 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview where funeral service will be held Thursday, January 23 at 10:30am. Interment Sunset Memorial Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12 Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. (www.arborday.org). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020