Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Russ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Russ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Russ Obituary
Janice Russ, nee Young, 82, of Glenview, passed away January 18, 2020. Beloved wife for 56 years of the late James C. Russ; generous loving mother of Kathy (Don) Biondi, Nancy (Carlos) Mier and Leslie Russ (Patrick Sewall); proud grandmother of Katie, Karly, Elizabeth, Olivia, Eloise, and Amelia; cherished great grandmother of Bryce, Nina, Vera, Ivy, Lucy and Cody. Mrs. Russ owned and operated Orthotic Prosthetic Laboratories Inc. for 29 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview where funeral service will be held Thursday, January 23 at 10:30am. Interment Sunset Memorial Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12 Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. (www.arborday.org). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -