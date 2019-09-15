|
Born January 10th, 1945 (age 74), mother of William R. Carrier Jr. (son) and Janelle Arlene Carrier (daughter) a lifelong resident of Flossmoor, II was called home to GOD on Thursday September 5th, 2019 in Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The circumstances of Janice's death were sudden; due to an aneurysm in the center cortex of her brain.
Janice was born in Berkely, CA. in 1945, is the loving daughter of William W. Thorsness I and Adele l. Thorsness (nee Erickson), both lifelong residents of Flossmoor, Il.
Janice is survived by her husband Melvin J. Fugett, William R. Carrier (son), Janelle Arlene Carrier (daughter), William W. Thorsness 1 (brother), Marylou Erickson (aunt); and her beloved schnauzer dog Gia. Janice was the loving grandma of Jake W. Carrier and Jenna N. Carrier.
Memorial Services will be private as we grieve the sudden death of our Precious mother.
Janice was a VIBRANT/VIVACIOUS woman who was so full of LIFE AND LAUGHTER and who possessed an AMAZING sense of humor! She was an honest, forthright, REGAL woman who lit up any room she entered. She never left the house without her make-up and jewelry; and always dressed to the "NINES"... Our Janice touched many people and will be missed every second, every day.
