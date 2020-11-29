Joan I just heard the sad news about Janie. You are in my prayers, be glad you retired this has been the worst year of my life and students lives. Be glad you can concentrate on yourself. I will say the rosary for you and think of you when I set up my creche this year. Prayers for your family and take care of yourself, that will help you heal. You have wonderful memories to carry with you. Always think of them. God puts people in our lives for a reason. You were blessed with Janie. Take Care, Mary Ann Riske

Coworker