Janie M. Froncek, 66, of Wheaton, passed away November 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Irene Froncek; loving sister of Joan Froncek and Jackie (Bill) Michelon; proud aunt of Billy (Lina), Mark (Cherie) & Lauren Michelon and great-aunt of 9; dear cousin and friend of many. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday November 30, 2020 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church 480 S. Park Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Family and friends are asked to follow the Covid-19 restrictions of 20 people allowed at this time. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to STARS Family Services P.O. Box 1388 Wheaton, IL 60187 or Lambs Farm 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com
or (630) 668-0016.