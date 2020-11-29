1/
Janie M. Froncek
Janie M. Froncek, 66, of Wheaton, passed away November 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Irene Froncek; loving sister of Joan Froncek and Jackie (Bill) Michelon; proud aunt of Billy (Lina), Mark (Cherie) & Lauren Michelon and great-aunt of 9; dear cousin and friend of many. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday November 30, 2020 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church 480 S. Park Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Family and friends are asked to follow the Covid-19 restrictions of 20 people allowed at this time. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to STARS Family Services P.O. Box 1388 Wheaton, IL 60187 or Lambs Farm 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
November 25, 2020
Joan I just heard the sad news about Janie. You are in my prayers, be glad you retired this has been the worst year of my life and students lives. Be glad you can concentrate on yourself. I will say the rosary for you and think of you when I set up my creche this year. Prayers for your family and take care of yourself, that will help you heal. You have wonderful memories to carry with you. Always think of them. God puts people in our lives for a reason. You were blessed with Janie. Take Care, Mary Ann Riske
mary ann riske
Coworker
