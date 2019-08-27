Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Resources
Janie M. Thompson Obituary
Janie M. "Honey" Thompson, nee Ciaccio, age 93; beloved wife of the late James F. Thompson and the late John Frankowski; dear sister of the late Nicholas Ciaccio, the late Angela Ciaccio, the late Marie (the late Henry) Guzzino, the late Constance (the late Murray) Palmer, Ann (the late Richard) Worley and the late Joseph, Jr. (Audrey) Ciaccio; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 9:00AM until time of Funeral Service 11:00AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , are appreciated. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019
