Chidester , Janie Sue 'Jane' Janie "Jane" Sue Chidester, 69, 0f Elburn, IL., formerly of Batavia, IL., passed away on June 9, 2019 at her home in Elburn, IL. Janie was born on September 18, 1949 in Albia, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Bettie (nee. Clark) Chidester.



Jane is survived by her two sons, Rob Chidester and Matt (Kristie) Schuman; five grandchildren, Hunter Funk, Riley, Matthew, Taylor and Cody Schuman; her three siblings, Bill (Mary) Chidester, Joan Chidester and Jim (Cheryl) Chidester; Several nieces, nephews, cousins and special loved ones, Jenny, Jamesian, Jaroleen, Jacey, Patty Wituk and Ann Webb along with her four legged companion, Sissy.



She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bob Chidester.



Jane was a resident of Batavia for over 50 years, graduating from BHS in 1967. After school she spent 13 years working at the Jewel food store downtown. Later on she started her own cleaning business and had been cleaning some houses for over 30 years making many friends along the way.



Outside of work, Jane lived life to the fullest. She had a passion for the open road, whether it was on two wheels, riding her pink honda Rebel all across the midwest or traveling across the country tent camping with her boys. She Loved to travel, taking a carribean cruise most every year.



Above all, Jane had a strong devotion to family and friends. Her boys were her world, at least until the grandchildren came a long! She was a constant at band and choir concerts, football and basketball games and took them on many day trips. She could usually be found crocheting baby blankets for anyone and everyone she knew that had a baby on the way. All told, she may have made over a hundred of them! She also spent many years compiling information on the Chidester family and even published a book on all of her findings.



Jane touched many hearts throughout her life. It's been said that her smile would light up a room and that her laugh was contagious. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed terribly.



Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. 60510. With a memorial service immediately following at 7:00 PM also at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at River Hills Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jane's name to the .