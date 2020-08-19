1/
JANINA G. ROGAN
JANINA G. ROGAN (nee Gurak), beloved wife of Robert J. Rogan; loving mother of Christina (Angel) Andino, Mark (Ann) Rogan & Margaret Rogan; dearest sister of the late Adolph (late Mary) Gurak & late Edmund (late Jean) Gurak; fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2020, 8:30 a.m. until time of closing prayers at 10 a.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Cletus. The maximum number of people allowed at the church is 65. Everyone attending the Mass must register before Wednesday, August 19, 2020 by 5 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A second Memorial Service will be held at a later date. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
AUG
21
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Cletus
