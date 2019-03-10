Home

Janina Nowak Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Walter; Loving mother of Wanda (Art) Weller, Kristine (Michael) Maher and Richard Nowak; Cherished grandmother of Philip (Lynette), Gretchen (Todd) Shaw, Monica (Damian) Goral and Eleanor (Ben) Steffes; Great- grandmother of 6. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, Il. Mass of Christian burial 10:00 a.m. at St. Celestine Church. Visitation Monday 4-8:00 p.m. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery Info: www.belmontfuneralhome.com or 773 286-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
