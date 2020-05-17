Janina Sroka
Sroka, Janina nee Migon - Beloved wife of the late Marion. Loving mother of Robert (Barbara), Joan (Charles) Blanchard and Stanley (Carmen) Sroka. Devoted grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Loving aunt, relative, and friend of many. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is in charge of arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
