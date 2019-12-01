Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
St. Peter Catholic Church
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janina Wilk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janina Wilk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janina Wilk Obituary
Janina Wilk, nee Szafryk, age 99, formerly of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Casimir J.; dear mother of Stanley A. (Celia) and Charles M. (Katherine); loving grandmother of Rhiannon (Paul) Wagner, Elizabeth, and Gregory; fond sister of the late Leokadia Warman and Karol Szafryk. Visitation was held Sunday, December 1, 2019, at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, Skokie. Funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, December 2, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie. Entombment will take place in Nowy Targ, Poland. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now