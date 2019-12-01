|
Janina Wilk, nee Szafryk, age 99, formerly of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Casimir J.; dear mother of Stanley A. (Celia) and Charles M. (Katherine); loving grandmother of Rhiannon (Paul) Wagner, Elizabeth, and Gregory; fond sister of the late Leokadia Warman and Karol Szafryk. Visitation was held Sunday, December 1, 2019, at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, Skokie. Funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, December 2, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie. Entombment will take place in Nowy Targ, Poland. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019