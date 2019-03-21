Janina Zapala, nee Palka, 89. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zapala. Adored mother of John Zapala, Catherine (Alberto) Foschi, and Joseph Zapala. Cherished grandmother of Cristina and Michael Foschi. Loving daughter of the late Katarzyna and Jozef Palka. Sister of the late Jozef (Maria), Casey (Irinia), John (Anna), and Antoni (Irena) Palka. Janina will be remembered by her family and friends as devoted to her Polish culture, an outstanding chef, and nourishing gardener of flowers and vegetables. Most importantly, she will be forever celebrated for her genuine compassion for others. Janina brought a smile to the faces of many- whether family or stranger- and took every opportunity to support those around her. Janina graced this world with an unforgettable sense of laughter, love, and joy- qualities she reminded everyone around her to embrace. Dziekuje, s?odki anio?ku (Thank you, sweet angel). Friends and family to meet for visitation at 9:30am Friday, March 22nd, Faith, Hope, and Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka until time of the Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment Private Ascension Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Janina's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary