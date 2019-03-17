Home

Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
JANINE FUNK

82 of Wheeling at peace in Christ March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving and caring mother of Chantal (late Ken) Bass and Evelyne (Ty) Johnson. Cherished Mama of Stephanie (Chuck) and Kimberly Bass. Devoted great grandmother of Kane, Emmett and Grayson. Dear sister of Denise Szyper and fond aunt of Frank (Mary) Szyper and Patrick (Janice) Szyper. Graveside celebration gathering on Sunday, April 28, 2019 11:30 am at All Saints Cemetery (Cremation Garden), 700 North River Road, Des Plaines, reception to follow. For info: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
