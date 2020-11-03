Janine T. Marschalk, age 66, of Hillside, formerly of Oak Park; 40 year employee of Loyola Medical Center Cancer Center; beloved sister of John, Thomas, Michael and the late Marianne (the late Tom) Callahan; dear aunt of Matt and Brandon Marschalk and Jennifer (Will) Phinney and great-aunt of Callahan, Francesca and Fiona Phinney. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 808 East Avenue, Oak Park. Liverstream link will be available through the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, Landover, MD 20785-2353. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com