Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Juliana
7201 N. Oketo Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Janis E. Taylor


1960 - 2019
Janis E. Taylor Obituary
Janis Taylor, age 59, at rest with the Lord September 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James Nolan (CPD Rtd.) and Dorothy Therese (nee Vail) Taylor. Loving sister of the late Mary Margaret Taylor, Margaret (the late Ken) Grant, Deborah (CFD Rtd.) (Henry (CFD Rtd.)) Rose, Kevin (CPD Rtd.) (Chris) Taylor, Barbara (Bruce) Becker, Kathy Taylor, Joanne (Dr. David) Gorecki, and Julie Taylor and dear friend Mike Stanley. Dear aunt of 15 and great aunt of 11. She loved and cherished each of them. Janis was the planning coordinator with the Chicago Park District where she worked for 38 years. She was most proud of her work on creating Chicago's dog parks and building the volunteer program for the city parks. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taylor family for their special needs family member c/o Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646 are appreciated. Visitation Wednesday Sept. 11th from 3-9 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home. Funeral Thursday Sept. 12th 11:00 AM from the funeral home for 11:30 AM mass at St. Juliana 7201 N. Oketo Ave. Chicago. Interment private. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Janis' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019
